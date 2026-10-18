Footballer Lionel Messi scored two goals in Inter Miami's away match against Atlanta United in the United States. The match ended in a 3-1 victory for the Miami team, Interia Sport reports.

Two goals in four minutes

Before the break, Inter Miami were leading thanks to a goal by Germán Berterame. Messi scored in the second half: in the 56th minute, he started an attack near the halfway line, ran several dozen metres with the ball and passed it to a teammate.

After receiving the return pass, the Argentine entered the penalty area, beat several opponents and overcame the goalkeeper. Four minutes later, Messi received a long pass behind the defensive line, beat a defender and converted a one-on-one chance.

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Claimed record

According to Interia Sport, these goals could have allowed Messi to set a record for the fastest time to reach the mark of 100 goals for one club. The outlet claims that the Argentine needed 120 matches for Inter Miami to achieve this.

Second in the list cited by the outlet is Luis Suárez: he scored 100 goals for Barcelona in 124 matches.

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