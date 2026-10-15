Vinícius Júnior suspended for four matches — Interia Sport

In Spain, Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has been suspended for four matches after being sent off in the La Liga game against Villarreal. As a result, the Brazilian will not play in El Clásico against Barcelona, scheduled for October 25, Interia Sport reports.

Reasons for the suspension

In the match against Villarreal, which Real won 1–0, Vinícius Júnior received a red card after a VAR review. According to the outlet, during an attack, the footballer pulled opposing player Nathan Saliba by the hair.

After being sent off, the Brazilian reacted emotionally to the decision of referee Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos: he shouted and gestured, while his teammates restrained him as he headed toward the referee.

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Which matches the footballer will miss

Vinícius Júnior received two matches of suspension for the offence against an opponent and another two for his conduct toward the main referee. As Interia Sport notes, citing AS, in the post-match report the referee indicated that the offence against Saliba occurred off the ball.

In addition to the match against Barcelona, Vinícius Júnior will miss the home game against Sevilla on October 18, away matches against Racing Santander on November 1 and Valencia on November 7. He is expected to return to La Liga action after the next international break, for the match against Celta on November 22.

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