Wybrzeże Gdańsk drew 30:30 with Spain’s Dicorpebal Logroño La Rioja in the third round of Group G of the European Handball League. The match took place at Ergo Arena in Gdańsk. As Interia Sport reports, the first half ended with the visitors leading 14:13.

Course of the match

At the start of the match, La Rioja took a 9:6 lead and later extended it to four goals. The Gdańsk team reduced the deficit and levelled the score at 12:12 in the 28th minute. Łukasz Morzkowski was the hosts’ top scorer with nine goals.

After the break, Wybrzeże equalised following a goal by Tomasz Gębala and then took the lead thanks to Wiktor Tomczak. Goalkeeper Kornel Poźniak saved eight of 25 shots. The home team converted three of seven seven-metre throws.

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Missed shot after the siren

With five minutes remaining, the score was 27:27. Wybrzeże then came back to level at 28:28, 29:29 and 30:30. Seventy-five seconds before the siren, goalkeeper Mateusz Zembrzycki saved a shot by the opponents’ line player.

Wybrzeże failed to use their final attack: Mikołaj Czapliński missed from a difficult angle. After the end of regular time, La Rioja earned the right to a direct free throw, but Gustavo Oliveira hit the block. Oliveira scored nine goals in the match, while Jakub Bendzikowski and Czapliński scored five each.

In another Group G match, Gummersbach defeated Eurofarm Pelister 38:28. After three rounds, Wybrzeże and Gummersbach have four points each, La Rioja have three, and Pelister have one. Wybrzeże will play their next match on 17 November in Logroño against La Rioja.

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