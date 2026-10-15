Norwegian side Bodø/Glimt defeated Borussia Dortmund 1-0 in a Champions League match in Bodø on October 14, 2026. Midfielder Fredrik Sjøvold scored the only goal in the 52nd minute, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Goal after the break

The hosts created dangerous chances in the first half, with Sondre Fet and Ole Blomberg both close to scoring. After the break, Bodø/Glimt continued to dominate and opened the scoring when Sjøvold converted Sondre Auklend's low cross at the near post.

Borussia stepped up their efforts in the final half-hour of the match. Around the hour mark, head coach Niko Kovač made four substitutions at once. Felix Nmecha, who came on as a substitute, soon forced goalkeeper Nikita Haikin into making a save, but the German club failed to equalize.

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First defeat of the season

After the match, Kovač admitted that his team deserved to lose because it did not show enough passion. Borussia captain Waldemar Anton also said that the team lacked intensity in several aspects of the game.

Dortmund arrived above the Arctic Circle on a seven-match unbeaten run. The defeat to Bodø/Glimt was their first of the current season since the German Super Cup match. The Norwegian club's home ground, Aspmyra, has a capacity of 8,200 spectators and is officially the smallest stadium in this year's tournament. Manchester City, Inter and Sporting had previously lost on its artificial surface.

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