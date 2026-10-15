PSG beat Manchester City 4-2 in the Champions League — The Guardian

PSG defeated Manchester City 4-2 in a Champions League match at the Etihad Stadium. The Parisians scored three unanswered goals before halftime, while after the break the hosts tried to reduce the deficit.

As The Guardian reports, Désiré Doué opened the scoring. He cut in from the left flank and sent a low shot into the near corner from outside the penalty area. Seventy-five seconds later, Ousmane Dembélé doubled PSG's lead by heading home a pass from Doué.

Three goals before halftime

Vitinha scored the Parisians' third goal. Warren Zaïre-Emery provided the assist with a backheel, while Maghnes Akliouche also took part in the attack. Achraf Hakimi hit the post in the first half and later failed to convert a one-on-one chance against City's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

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There were seven footballers from the list of 30 Ballon d'Or contenders in Luis Enrique's starting lineup. Three more players from that list, including João Neves and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, remained among the substitutes.

City's comeback attempt

At halftime, Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca made a triple substitution, bringing on Matheus Nunes, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Iliman Ndiaye. The hosts were more active in the second half: Enzo Fernández missed a headed chance, while Antoine Semenyo hit the crossbar, although the referee later ruled offside.

Erling Haaland scored a brace for City. The Norwegian scored his first goal after a cross from Ndiaye on the left flank, directing the ball into the far corner. Akliouche made it 4-1 with a long-range strike: Donnarumma got a touch on the ball, but it dropped into the net. Late in the match, Ferran Torres failed to convert a penalty — his shot was weak and Donnarumma saved the ball.

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