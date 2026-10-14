Swansea secured a 1-0 away win over Millwall and retained top spot in the Championship. The match at The Den was halted for nearly seven minutes in the second half after a complaint about racist chanting. The Guardian reports.

In the 65th minute, referee Edward Duckworth stopped play and spoke with the teams’ coaches, Alex Neil and Vítor Matos, as well as fourth official Ruben Ricardo. The referee appeared to point towards the section behind Swansea’s bench. After the match resumed, an announcement at the stadium referred to reports of racist chanting and said police were identifying people who may have been involved using CCTV footage.

Swansea’s winning goal was scored by substitute Ronald in the final minute of the match.

Middlesbrough win in stoppage time

Middlesbrough beat Stoke 3-2 and remained second in the standings, extending their unbeaten run to five matches. Defender Neto Borges first scored an own goal and then netted the decisive goal in the first of four added minutes.

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Callum Brittain gave Middlesbrough the lead early in the second half, after which Junior Tchamadeu’s shot deflected off Borges and ended up in the net for an own goal. Will Lankshear restored the visitors’ advantage, scoring his eighth goal in 10 league matches. Robert Bozenik equalised five minutes before the end of normal time, but Borges brought the visitors victory.

Other results of the round

Cardiff thrashed Watford 5-1, scoring four goals before half-time. Jack Moylan scored twice, while Watford captain Mattie Pollock, who fouled Moylan in the penalty incident, later scored an own goal. Following the defeat, Watford dropped into the relegation zone.

Birmingham beat Preston 4-0, with Preston playing most of the second half a man down. Burnley drew 2-2 with Charlton after conceding an equaliser from Ivan Mesik virtually with the final kick of the game. West Bromwich came from behind to beat Wrexham 2-1, Bolton defeated Wolverhampton 3-1, and Blackburn beat Bristol City 1-0.

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