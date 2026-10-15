Mbappé broke Messi's Champions League record and became the youngest player to score a milestone goal

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé has become the youngest player in Champions League history to reach 100 appearances in the tournament. The Frenchman reached this milestone at the age of 27 years and 298 days, surpassing the record set by Argentine Lionel Messi.

The striker’s milestone match was against Roma, which took place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and ended in a 4-3 victory for Real Madrid.

Previously, the record was held by Lionel Messi, who played his 100th Champions League match at the age of 28 years and 84 days. Mbappé reached the 100-match milestone earlier than the Argentine, setting a new age record for the tournament.

In the match against Roma, the French forward also scored a goal in the first half. He tied the score after a mistake by defender Mario Hermoso.

Mbappé took possession of the ball about 23 meters from the goal and took a shot. After a slight deflection off Roma captain Gianluca Mancini, the ball found the back of the net.

Kylian Mbappé’s statistics in his first 100 Champions League matches are impressive: he has 72 goals and 28 assists to his credit. Thus, the Frenchman has recorded 100 goal-contributing plays in his first 100 Champions League matches.

In the tournament, the forward has played for three clubs: Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid.

With 72 goals, Kylian Mbappé has surpassed legendary Real Madrid forward Raúl, who scored 71 goals in the European Cup and Champions League.

The Frenchman ranks fifth among the tournament’s all-time leading scorers. Four players remain ahead of him:

Cristiano Ronaldo — 140 goals;

Lionel Messi — 129 goals;

Robert Lewandowski — 109 goals;

Karim Benzema — 90 goals.

Thus, Kylian Mbappé continues to improve his own statistics in the Champions League. At the age of 27, he has already set the record for reaching the 100-match milestone at the youngest age and has established himself among the highest-scoring players in the history of the European club tournament.

According to The National, in Kocaeli, Turkey, the French national team defeated Turkey 1–0 in the opening match of Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. For Zinedine Zidane, it was his first match as head coach of the French national team.

In Kocaeli, Turkey, French national team forward Kylian Mbappé suffered a hyperextension of his left knee during the Nations League match against Turkey. Real Madrid announced this after the player underwent an examination.

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