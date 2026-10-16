Chelsea captain Reece James undergoes knee surgery — BBC Sport

Chelsea captain Reece James has successfully undergone surgery for a knee injury. The defender is already undergoing rehabilitation under the supervision of the club's medical staff, BBC Sport reports.

Injury in training

The 26-year-old James sustained the injury in training before Chelsea's 5-1 victory over Bournemouth last weekend. A decision was subsequently made to perform surgery.

No timeframe has currently been given for the footballer's return to the pitch. Chelsea will next face Everton away in the Premier League before hosting London side Tottenham and Manchester United. Between the two home matches, the team will also travel to Liverpool for an English League Cup game.

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Injury history

Over recent seasons, James has suffered injuries on multiple occasions, causing him to miss several international tournaments with the England national team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. His injury situation improved significantly last season: the defender played a notable role in England's World Cup campaign, where the team reached the semi-finals and subsequently won the bronze-medal match.

James was also among the players who left the England camp during the most recent international break. The next break will begin in early November, when England are due to play Croatia at Wembley.

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