In Spain, football club Real Madrid has called on La Liga president Javier Tebas to resign immediately. The reason was his remarks in which he compared the club management’s communications and the work of Real Madrid TV to propaganda mechanisms used by Joseph Goebbels, BBC Sport reports.

The club’s demand

Real Madrid described Tebas’s statement as deeply offensive and morally unacceptable. The club also demanded that he step down from his positions as head of Spain’s top football division and vice-president of the Spanish Football Federation.

The Madrid club’s statement said that it is unacceptable for an official holding two responsible positions in Spanish football to use comparisons with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime to discredit the club, its management and its television channel.

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Tebas’s explanation

In a lengthy post on the social media platform X, Tebas said that Real Madrid’s management coordinates a number of spokespersons, with Real Madrid TV playing a leading role in this communication. In his view, the club selects episodes that are favourable to itself, repeats complaints, amplifies suspicions and points to opponents.

Tebas explained that he was comparing propaganda techniques, not ideology. Real Madrid said that this explanation does not change what it considers the unacceptable nature of his remarks.

Last month, Tebas criticised Real Madrid over the club’s claims of a conspiracy by referees against it. He had also previously publicly clashed with the club and its president, Florentino Pérez, over plans to create a European Super League in 2021.

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