The FIFA Council will on Thursday consider a proposal to ban the future overturning of mandatory one-match suspensions following straight red cards. As TimesLIVE reports, citing ESPN, the issue will be among the main items on the agenda of the 37-member council's meeting.

The Folarin Balogun case

The proposal emerged after controversy surrounding the FIFA disciplinary committee's decision to overturn the red card and mandatory one-match suspension of United States forward Folarin Balogun at the 2026 World Cup.

Balogun received a straight red card in the 64th minute of the July 1 match for a foul on Tarik Muharemović of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team. The United States won 2:0 in the round of 32 match while playing with a numerical disadvantage, and the player was due to miss the next game.

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After the punishment was overturned, Balogun was able to play in the round of 16 match against Belgium on July 6. The United States lost that game 1:4.

Trump's appeal

The controversy intensified after US President Donald Trump acknowledged that he had personally asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the punishment. Infantino said that the disciplinary committee made the decision without his involvement.

FIFA Vice President Debbie Hewitt is among the football officials who called on Infantino to disclose all documents related to the Balogun case.

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