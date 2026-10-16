In Poland, Marek Papszun commented on refereeing controversies after the match in Warsaw, where Legia defeated Wisła Kraków 2:0. He said that the Kraków team lost to a stronger opponent, so the result cannot be explained solely by the referee's work.

As Interia Sport reports, after the game Wisła Kraków issued a statement demanding explanations regarding 12 incidents in the match. The outlet notes that the first goal scored by Legia raised the most questions and that, according to Interia Sport's assessment, there was a refereeing error in that moment.

Assessment of the match outcome

Papszun said that he understands the opponent's disappointment, as his team had also previously found itself in similar circumstances. At the same time, he stressed that it cannot be claimed that Wisła lost this match because of the referee: in his view, the Kraków side lost to a stronger team.

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The problem is not limited to one match

Speaking more broadly about refereeing in the Ekstraklasa, Papszun called the situation a deeper problem for the entire environment. In his opinion, responsibility is not limited to the referees, as someone manages this system. He also noted that the situation must first be put in order at the highest level, and then the proper functioning of the lower levels must be ensured.

According to Papszun, referees should be provided with proper working conditions, as refereeing is a difficult profession involving great responsibility and pressure. He added that nervousness affects referees' decisions, while mistakes in subsequent matches are increasingly affecting competition results.

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