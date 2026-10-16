Polish volleyball club Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie, coached by Michał Winiarski, has added Tomasz Fornal, Jakub Kochanowski and Kamil Rychlicki. The newcomers have increased competition for places in the starting six of the reigning Polish champions, Interia Sport reports.

Competition for a place in the lineup

Bartłomiej Bołądź, who plays for Warta, commented on the squad reinforcements in Łukasz Kadziewicz's “W cieniu sportu” podcast. According to him, the club brought in the strongest players, while the large number of matches during the season will make it possible to actively use rotation.

Bołądź noted that he is not worried about his place in the lineup. He believes that Winiarski will be able to distribute playing time among the volleyball players, while rest during demanding parts of the season will be needed by him, Rychlicki, Bartosz Kwolek and Fornal. The athlete also said that the first six sometimes previously lost to the second six in training, so the players constantly felt the competition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Polish champions' squad

In addition to the newcomers, Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie retain Bartosz Kwolek, Aaron Russell, Mateusz Bieniek, Miguel Tavares and Jakub Popiwczak. Bołądź called the future team the strongest club team he has played for, when assessing the roster on paper.

Warta will play its first match of the new season against GKS Katowice on October 16 at 17:30. The game will be broadcast by Polsat sports channels and the Polsat Box Go service.

Read us on