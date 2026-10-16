The Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6:4 in the fourth game of the National League Championship Series and secured a place in the World Series for the first time since 1982. As The Guardian reports, the Milwaukee team came back from a 0:4 deficit and completed a sweep over the two-time defending World Series champions.

Turning point in the sixth inning

At the start of the game, Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of this year's playoffs, helping the Dodgers take a 4:0 lead. However, in the sixth inning, Garrett Mitchell put the Brewers ahead by hitting a home run off reliever Tanner Scott.

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Late in the game, Milwaukee's bullpen held the lead. In the ninth inning, with two outs, David Hamilton hit a solo home run off Edwin Díaz, giving the Brewers a two-run advantage. Hamilton had only four home runs during the regular season.

Second World Series appearance

This will be Milwaukee's second appearance in the World Series. In their only previous final, in 1982, the team, which then played in the American League, lost to the St Louis Cardinals 3:4 in the series. In the World Series, the Brewers will play either the Tampa Bay Rays or the Cleveland Guardians.

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