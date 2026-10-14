Barcelona secured an away victory over Galatasaray in Istanbul, Turkey, winning 4-1 in the second round of the Champions League league phase. The teams were level at 1-1 after the first half, but the Catalan club scored three times after the break, Interia Sport reports.

The hosts' goal and Cancelo's response

Galatasaray opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Rafael Leao beat Eric Garcia and passed the ball for Batrakov to shoot. The ball changed trajectory off Joao Cancelo after his shot, disorienting goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

Five minutes later, the hosts could have doubled their lead: after a corner, Victor Osimhen headed the ball into the net, but the goal was disallowed for offside. In the 42nd minute, Cancelo equalised, finishing an attack after a pass from Dani Olmo inside the penalty area.

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Three goals after the break

In the 50th minute, Barcelona took the lead thanks to a header from Fermin Lopez after a pass into the penalty area. Four minutes later, Anthony Gordon made it 3-1 by shooting between the goalkeeper and the post.

Karim Adeyemi set the final score in the 65th minute. Gabriel Jesus' unsuccessful control of the ball became an assist for the winger, who sent the ball into the net. Before the match in Istanbul, Barcelona had won all nine official matches since the start of the 2026/2027 season.

Raphinha did not play in the match after returning from the Brazil national team with muscle discomfort. Head coach Hansi Flick had also rested the Brazilian in the La Liga match against Getafe.

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