Olympic boxing champion Felix Savon was spotted near a trash can in Cuba

A video has surfaced in Cuba showing a man who resembles the legendary boxer Félix Savon searching for food in a trash can. Savon was a three-time Olympic champion, but the circumstances surrounding the video’s emergence and the identity of the man in it remain to be confirmed.

Hard times for the legendary athlete

The story gained attention on October 11, when the BoxeoCubano Facebook page posted a 17-second clip. In the video, the man answers a question from the person filming him from a car: “I’m collecting food. Food to eat.” By the very next day, the video had garnered over a million views.

Social media users began debating the authenticity of the video and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The specialized publication Swing Completo also noted that it was unable to independently verify the man’s identity or the exact circumstances of the filming. Later, doubts about the situation were partially dispelled by a video posted by Blanco himself, which showed his meeting with the former boxer.

The comedian gave Savon a box containing spaghetti, rice, oil, powdered milk, beans, and chicken, as well as some money. The men embraced. “I know many people won’t like this video, but I’m doing this for the sake of Christians. No matter what this person has done, help him and move on with your life,” Blanco explained.

From Olympic Triumphs to Scandal and Imprisonment

Savon, 59, is considered one of the greatest amateur boxers in history. He won three consecutive Olympic gold medals—in Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, and Sydney 2000. In addition, the Cuban boxer became world champion six times between 1986 and 1997. In terms of the number of world titles, he matched the achievement of his compatriot Theophilo Stevenson.

Despite offers to turn professional—including reports of a potential bout with Mike Tyson—Cuban authorities did not allow him to continue his career outside of amateur sports.

In 2018, Savona was arrested after the family of a 12-year-old boy filed a report of sexual abuse. Independent media reported a sentence of approximately 11 years in prison, but Cuban authorities have not officially disclosed the details of the court’s decision. The former boxer spent nearly six years in prison and was released on parole at the end of 2024.

This was reported with reference to Ciber Cuba.

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