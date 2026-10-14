Liverpool defeated Austrian side LASK 6–3 in Linz in a Champions League match. Bradley Barcola scored three goals — his first for the club since joining in the summer. The Guardian reported on the match.

Visitors’ first-half dominance

Ronald Araujo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, heading in Kostas Tsimikas’ corner. Ninety-six seconds later, Barcola scored his first Liverpool goal after a pass from Lewis Koumas. In the 37th minute, he completed his brace: Florian Wirtz put him in a shooting position, and Barcola beat goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth.

Before the break, Koumas sent the ball into LASK’s net once more, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Ryan Gravenberch also came close to scoring, but his shot hit the post. According to the publication, Liverpool’s 19 shots in the first half were the highest total by an away side in the opening half of a Champions League match since such statistics began being recorded in the 2003–04 season.

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Barcola’s hat-trick and LASK goals

In the 51st minute, Jeremie Frimpong headed in a Tsimikas cross to make it 4–0. LASK reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute through substitute Robert Ljubicic.

Barcola completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute, converting Frimpong’s low cross at the far post. In the 72nd minute, Koumas scored the visitors’ sixth goal after another assist from the Dutch defender. Late in the match, Florian Flecker, who came on after the break, scored twice from Ivan Dibango’s crosses — in the 74th and 77th minutes.

Match statistics

Liverpool had 64% possession, registered 26 shots, eight of which were on target. LASK had 36% possession and 12 shots, four of which were on target. The visitors also took 11 corners, compared with three for their opponents.

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