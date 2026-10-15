In Rome, Italy, Real Madrid defeated Roma 4-3 in a second-round Champions League match on October 14, 2026. The Madrid side was trailing 1-3 but scored three times in the final seven minutes of the match. According to Interia Sport, three corners near the Italian club's goal proved decisive.

Exchange of goals before the break

Roma opened the scoring in the 20th minute: Marten de Roon struck first time from outside the penalty area. Real equalized five minutes later, when Kylian Mbappé took advantage of Mario Hermoso's mistake while attempting to clear the ball.

At the start of the second half, the hosts took the lead again. In the 51st minute, Donyell Malen scored after Vinícius lost the ball while playing out from defense. Later, the Dutch footballer completed his brace: VAR checked his position, after which the goal was awarded.

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Three corners in the decisive minutes

In the 67th minute, Mbappé sent the ball into the net, but the referee ruled offside. The referee also did not award a penalty to Real after reviewing an incident in Roma's penalty area.

In the 83rd minute, Carlos Espí reduced Real's deficit after a corner delivery and Endrick's header. Two minutes later, Endrick equalized with another header following a corner. In the 90th minute, Antonio Rüdiger scored the winning goal — again after a corner routine.

According to the match statistics, Real had 51% possession and registered 16 shots, eight of them on target. Roma had 14 shots, seven on target.

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