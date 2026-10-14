UEFA fines Bosnia and Herzegovina €40,500 — Interia Sport

UEFA’s Appeals Body has imposed five fines totalling €40,500 on the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina following the Nations League match against Poland in Zenica on 5 October. The decision also provides for the partial closure of the stadium for the national team’s next home game in UEFA competitions, although the enforcement of this sanction has been suspended for two years.

Fines for incidents at the stadium

As Interia Sport reports, the largest fine — €15,000 — was imposed in connection with racist and/or discriminatory behaviour by fans, as stated in UEFA’s decision. The organisation also ordered the partial closure of the stadium — 5% of its capacity — during Bosnia and Herzegovina’s next home match in UEFA competitions.

The enforcement of the punishment concerning the partial closure of the arena has been suspended for a two-year probationary period, calculated from the date of the decision.

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Other sanctions

The Bosnian football association must also pay €10,000 for a delay in the start of the match caused by the team. UEFA fined the association €8,000 for the use of a laser pointer.

A separate fine of €3,000 was imposed for the use of pyrotechnics and €4,500 for throwing a pyrotechnic object. UEFA’s list of charges also noted a delay to the start of the game by head coach Sergej Barbarez. The match at Bilino Polje Stadium ended with Bosnia and Herzegovina defeating Poland 1–0.

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