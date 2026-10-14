Manchester City appeal to be heard in January — Al Jazeera

In the United Kingdom, Manchester City football club’s appeal in the case involving more than 100 breaches of English Premier League financial rules is expected to be heard in mid- or late January. Al Jazeera reports, citing Independent Football Regulator chair David Kogan.

Timeline for considering the appeal

According to Kogan, the Premier League aims to complete the process within the season. At the same time, the case will not be heard by the league itself, but by its independent commission made up of three former judges or lawyers.

Kogan said the stipulated procedure lasts 12 weeks, so the hearing is expected to take place by mid- or late January. He stressed that this process falls within the remit of the Premier League’s independent commission, not the regulator.

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Charges and possible sanctions

The independent commission found the club guilty of breaching financial rules between 2009 and 2018. Manchester City has repeatedly maintained its innocence and appealed the decision.

The club was accused of using sham contracts to artificially inflate revenue and reduce declared expenses by more than £900 million, or $1.2 billion. No sanctions have yet been announced. The article mentions a substantial points deduction among the possible consequences, which could result in relegation from the Premier League, as well as the possible stripping of three championship titles won by the club between 2009 and 2018.

Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca said last week that he fully trusts the club and believes it will win the appeal.

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