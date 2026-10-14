Azerbaijan's Sabah defeated Prague's Slavia 2:0 in Baku in a second-round Champions League match. The hosts earned their first-ever points in the tournament's main stage. According to Interia Sport, Tymoteusz Puchacz played the entire match for Sabah, while Viktor Novak and Oskar Kubiak came on in the second half for the Czech club.

Goal after the break

Sabah scored in the first half, but referee Sebastian Gishamer disallowed Kahim Parris's goal for offside. The Prague side had chances to open the scoring: in particular, Tomas Chory failed to convert an opportunity following an unsuccessful ball distribution by the hosts' goalkeeper, Stas Pokatilov.

In the 49th minute, Parris nevertheless put Sabah ahead. The hosts' attack began with an interception by Ivan Lepinjica, after which the player passed to Parris in the centre of the penalty area. The forward struck powerfully from about 16 metres and beat Jakub Markovic.

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Second goal late in the game

After conceding, Slavia became more active. Lukas Provod fired at goal twice, while Chory was unable to finish a low cross from the right flank. Novak, who came on as a substitute, shot at the opponents' goal twice in a short period; one of his efforts went close to the post.

Kubiak entered the field in the 75th minute and received a yellow card two minutes later. In the 88th minute, Sabah doubled their lead: after Slavia's goalkeeper, who had come far off his line, made an unsuccessful play, Joy-Lance Mickels sent a long-range shot towards the empty goal. Mubarak Suleiman tried to clear the ball but played it unsuccessfully, making the score 2:0.

In the next round, Slavia will play away against Fenerbahce on October 20, while Sabah will host Borussia Dortmund on the same day. Both matches are scheduled to kick off at 18:45.

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