The women’s British and Irish Lions team will play the first match in its history on 27 August 2027, facing the France national team at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:30 British Summer Time. The match will take place ahead of the Lions’ inaugural tour of New Zealand.

As BBC Sport reports, the team is coached by Jo Yapp. She described the women’s Lions team taking to the field for the first time at a home stadium in front of its own supporters as a special occasion.

Tour of New Zealand

After the match against France, the Lions will play Black Ferns XV in Whangārei on 4 September. The first of three Test matches against New Zealand will take place in Auckland on 11 September.

The five-match tour programme also includes a match against Invitational XV in Hamilton on 14 September, the second Test in Wellington on 18 September, and the third in Christchurch on 25 September. Men’s British and Irish Lions tours, featuring players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, have been held since 1888.

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The meeting in Cardiff will be the Lions’ second in history against France: in 1989, the men’s Lions team defeated the French in a friendly match in Paris.

Opponents from France

France are ranked fourth in the world. The French team reached the semi-finals of the 2025 World Cup and have finished second behind England in the Six Nations seven times in a row. Last month, they defeated Australia and Canada at home in WXV Global Series matches.

Carol Isherwood, chair of the Lions women’s committee, said that the match in Cardiff could help develop women’s rugby and lay the foundation for the Lions team’s continued existence. In 2025, 21,186 spectators attended the Wales women’s national team’s match against England at Principality Stadium, a record home attendance for a Welsh women’s team in any sport.

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