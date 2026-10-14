Tennis player Gaël Monfils retires — RMF24

French tennis player Gaël Monfils retired on October 5. This was confirmed by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), RMF24 reports. In 2016, Monfils was ranked sixth in the ATP world rankings — the highest position of his career.

Will not play in Lyon and Paris

The 40-year-old athlete received a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament in Lyon, scheduled for October 19–25. He also intended to bid farewell to tennis at the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris, which will take place on November 2–8.

However, after filing an application to be included on the list of tennis players who have ceased competing, Monfils lost the right to participate in tournaments for at least six months. ITIA rules stipulate that players on this list must remain available for unannounced anti-doping testing for at least six months before a possible return to competition.

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13 ATP titles

Over his career, Monfils won 13 ATP tournaments. He reached the semifinals of Grand Slam tournaments twice — at the French Open in 2008 and the US Open in 2016 — and reached three Masters 1000 finals: in Paris in 2009 and 2010 and in Monte Carlo in 2016.

At the start of the 2025 season, the Frenchman won the tournament in Auckland at the age of 38 and became the oldest tennis player since 1977 to win an ATP title. Serbian Novak Djokovic later surpassed this record. Monfils played his last official match in early September in the second round of the US Open in New York. Monfils is the husband of Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina. He was the last of the French “Four Musketeers” of his generation to continue his career after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon and Richard Gasquet.

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