Jean Belenyuk introduced his African relatives

Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling and Ukrainian Member of Parliament Zhan Beleniuk shared photos with his relatives from Africa.

The athlete spoke about his grandmother, sister, and relatives on his father’s side, who was originally from Rwanda.

“My African relatives. My grandmother is 82, my sister is 25. My father’s brothers and the wife of one of them,” Zhan Beleniuk captioned the photos on social media.

Zhan Beleniuk was born on January 24, 1991, in Kyiv. His mother, Svitlana, is Ukrainian, and his father, Vincent Ntagijimana, was originally from Rwanda.

Vincent Ntagijimana studied at the Kyiv Aviation Institute and was a military pilot. However, even before his son was born, he returned to Rwanda, where he later died tragically.

Despite the loss of his father, Jean Beleniuk achieved significant success in sports and became one of Ukraine’s most famous wrestlers.

Zhan Beleniuk is the 2020 Tokyo Olympic champion, a silver medalist at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and a bronze medalist at the 2024 Paris Games. The gold medal he won in Tokyo in 2021 was Ukraine’s only medal at those Olympic Games.

At the World Championships, Beleniuk has won five medals, two of which are gold. At the European Championships, he has six medals to his credit, including three gold medals.

In addition, the wrestler won the 2019 European Games.

In 2024, after competing at the Paris Olympics, Zhan Beleniuk announced the end of his professional athletic career. He continues his civic and political activities as a member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

Earlier, Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling and Member of the Ukrainian Parliament Zhan Beleniuk announced his upcoming bout in mixed martial arts (MMA). The athlete spoke about the upcoming bout on his Instagram, though he has not yet revealed all the details of the fight.

Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling champion and Member of Parliament Zhan Beleniuk stated that the MMA bout against Member of Parliament Mykola Tyshchenko will not take place, as Tyshchenko did not accept the challenge.

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