PSG coach Luis Enrique said ahead of a Champions League match in Manchester, England, that Manchester City deserve to retain the trophies won on the football pitch. The English club could face sanctions after being found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules.

Luis Enrique's position

As Cyprus Mail reports, Enrique called the decision unexpected, but stressed that the process should be respected and that the final ruling of the relevant bodies should be awaited. According to him, speaking only about football and what he had seen on the pitch, Manchester City deserved their trophies.

The PSG coach also noted that he likes the English team's style of play and expressed hope that the club would avoid being stripped of its titles.

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Appeal and possible sanctions

The Premier League said that Manchester City used fictitious commercial contracts in schemes that made it possible to inflate revenue and understate expenses by more than £900 million. The club denied the violations during the proceedings and appealed the verdict.

Possible sanctions for Manchester City include a fine, a points deduction, relegation from the league and potential stripping of titles. Later on Wednesday, Manchester City were due to host PSG at the Etihad Stadium in a Champions League match.

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