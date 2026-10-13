In Almaty, Kazakhstan, delegates to the General Assembly did not support proposals to admit the national teams of Russia and Belarus to international team tennis competitions and to restore the membership rights of the tennis federations of both countries. This was reported by Interia Sport, citing the Ukrainian Tennis profile on X.

Voting in Almaty

According to Ukrainian Tennis, the vote took place on October 13 during the General Assembly in Almaty. Delegates considered initiatives to return the national teams of Russia and Belarus to international team tournaments and restore the rights of their federations.

None of these proposals received the required number of votes, the Ukrainian Tennis profile said. According to its information, the national teams of the two countries will remain suspended from international team competitions.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Russian media published similar information. In particular, Sports.ru, citing RIA Novosti, reported that the national teams of Russia and Belarus will not participate in tournaments including the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King Cup.

Neutral status for tennis players

Individual tennis players from Russia and Belarus, including Aryna Sabalenka and Daniil Medvedev, compete under neutral status. Earlier, the International Olympic Committee recommended lifting the suspension of representatives of these countries, leaving the decision to sports federations.

At the beginning of the 2026 season, Sabalenka stated that she could not influence whether a Belarusian flag would appear next to her name and would accept any decision. The last time she competed at a Grand Slam tournament with a Belarusian flag next to her name was at the 2022 Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round.

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