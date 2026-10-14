Atlético beat Manchester United 2-0 in Madrid — The Guardian

Atlético Madrid defeated Manchester United 2-0 in Spain. Pablo Barrios opened the scoring after just 53 seconds, while Ademola Lookman scored the second goal late in the game. According to The Guardian, the Manchester side finished the match with a man down after Leny Yoro was sent off.

Barrios’ early goal

Atlético’s scoring move began with a pass from Lee Kang-in to Álex Baena, who entered the penalty area and played the ball across. Barrios struck first time, and the ball deflected off Ayden Heaven and went into the net.

After the goal, Barrios held up six fingers — the number of team captain Koke, whose mother died several hours before the match began. A Koke shirt was raised from the substitutes’ bench.

Manchester United had chances to level the score in the first half. Bryan Mbeumo first shot wide, and later his effort after a combination with Youri Tielemans was saved by Jan Oblak. Carlos Baleba headed straight at the goalkeeper following a corner.

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Yoro’s sending-off and the second goal

Atlético had 66% possession by half-time. Álex Grimaldo hit the crossbar with a free kick, while a goal by Johnny Cardoso was disallowed after a VAR review for a handball by Marcos Llorente at the start of the attack.

At the start of the second half, Julián Álvarez hit the post after a pass from Barrios. Bruno Fernandes had United’s best chance to get back into the game: he chipped the ball over Oblak but sent his shot just wide of the post. Later, the visitors’ captain also hit the crossbar.

The decisive episode came after a run by Jonathan David. Referee Glenn Nyberg initially did not call a foul by Yoro, but after reviewing the replay showed the defender a red card. A minute later, Grimaldo set up David for a shot, Senne Lammens saved his effort, but Lookman was first to the rebound and sealed the final score.

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