Georgian fighter Merab Dvalishvili said that in the five hours after the official weigh-in ahead of the UFC 333 title bout in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, he gained 19 pounds, or about 8.6 kg. Before the bantamweight fight, Dvalishvili and his opponent Petr Yan both weighed in at 135 pounds.

Recovery after the weigh-in

Later, the 35-year-old Dvalishvili posted a video on Instagram showing that he weighed 154 pounds. According to the fighter, he drank water and recovered for five hours, after which he planned to start eating.

As BBC Sport reports, MMA fighters usually reduce their weight in the final days before a bout, including by losing fluids, and restore them after the weigh-in. This process can provide a physical advantage in the octagon.

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UFC recommendations

The UFC recommends that athletes lose no more than 8% of their body weight during fight week. On fight day, fighters are also advised to keep their weight within 10% of their weight-class limit.

The organization banned intravenous drips and created the Performance Institute, where athletes can receive recommendations from health specialists. Dvalishvili aims to regain the title he lost in a bout against two-time champion Yan in December last year.

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