In the United States, the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-4 in the second game of MLB’s National League Championship Series. With this victory, the Brewers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, The Guardian reports.

Contreras’ home run and decisive single

William Contreras was one of the key players in the game. In the fifth inning, he tied the score with a 436-foot home run to center field, and in the sixth he put Milwaukee ahead with a single to left field.

With the score tied at 4-4, Brewers player David Hamilton was hit by a pitch from Brock Stewart at the start of the sixth inning. During Stewart’s attempt to throw to first base, the ball sailed past Freddie Freeman’s glove and landed in foul territory, allowing Hamilton to reach second base. After Jackson Chourio was retired, Stewart walked Brice Turang, and Contreras drove in the team’s fifth run.

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Milwaukee bullpen advantage

The Dodgers took the lead three times in the first five innings, but the Brewers responded each time. After starting pitcher Logan Henderson’s early exit, relievers Dustin May, JoJo Romero, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby kept their opponents scoreless and retired the final 15 Los Angeles batters in a row.

In the eighth inning, Brice Turang and Jake Bauers added singles that each drove in a run. The Dodgers had only three hits, failed to capitalize on any of four opportunities with runners in scoring position, and are 2-for-26 in such situations in the current playoffs.

Los Angeles starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched 2 2/3 innings, his shortest postseason start. Game 3 of the series will take place in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

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