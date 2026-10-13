Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr defeated Uzbekistan’s Neftchi 3:1 in an AFC Champions League Elite match in Riyadh. One of the goals was scored by Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Kickoff was delayed by an hour after Saudi Civil Defense issued a security alert 15 minutes before the scheduled start, Dawn reports.

Al-Nassr goals

Ange Postecoglou’s team, the reigning Saudi Pro League champions, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Angelo found the net with a deflected shot. Nine minutes later, Ronaldo doubled his team’s lead.

Sadio Mane delivered a cross from the left flank, after which Ayman Yahya chested the ball down to Ronaldo. The Portuguese forward fired into the bottom corner with a turn-and-shot effort. In the sixth minute of the second half, Alisher Odilov reduced Neftchi’s deficit.

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In the 65th minute, Ikromjon Alibaev was shown a red card for a foul on Mohamed Simakan. An own goal by Anvarjon Gofurov set the final score in the 78th minute.

Other results of the round

Reigning tournament winners Al-Ahli secured their first victory of the new season, beating the UAE’s Al-Wasl 3:1. Roger Ibanez scored in the 20th minute, Pedro Malheiro equalized in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, while Trincao and Firas Al-Buraikan scored after the break. Al-Ahli have four points after two matches.

Hussein Rahimi scored twice as Al-Ain defeated Air Force Club 4:1 in Basra. Iran’s Esteghlal beat Al-Gharafa 2:1. Pakhtakor drew 1:1 with Al-Qadsiah thanks to a last-minute penalty by Dostonbek Khamdamov, while Tractor drew 0:0 with Qatar’s Al-Shamal. The top eight of the 16 teams in the league phase in each region — East and West Asia — will advance to the playoffs.

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