Fans disrupted a Spanish league match in protest against the club president

A La Liga match between Madrid’s Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Bilbao was abandoned due to a mass protest by the home team’s fans.

In the 13th minute of the match, fans began throwing various objects onto the field—ranging from paper airplanes to rubber balls. The referee suspended the game so that stadium staff could clear the field.

However, after play resumed, fans once again began throwing objects onto the field. After consulting with representatives from both teams, the referee decided to call off the match. La Liga later confirmed that the match would not take place that day.

The protest was sparked by the dissatisfaction of Rayo Vallecano President Martín Prensa. Fans are criticizing the club’s management over issues with the stadium, the state of the women’s team and the academy, season ticket price hikes, and attempts to relocate the club to another district of Madrid.

The date for rescheduling the match is not yet known. According to preliminary reports, the next match may be held behind closed doors to ensure safety.

Source: AS

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