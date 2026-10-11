In Chicago, Chicago Fire defeated New York City 2-1 in an MLS match. The decisive goal in the 88th minute was scored by Maren Haile-Selassie after an unsuccessful pass by the visitors' goalkeeper, Matt Freese.

New York City was leading

As Interia Sport reports, New York City player Hannes Wolf opened the scoring in the 19th minute. In the 44th minute, Dje D’Avilla received a second yellow card, leaving Chicago Fire down to 10 men.

Despite the sending-off, the hosts equalized in the 55th minute thanks to a goal by Anton Jönsson Salétros. After that, the teams continued fighting for victory, with the outcome decided late in the match.

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Error in the 88th minute

In the 88th minute, Freese, attempting to start an attack for his team, passed the ball straight to Haile-Selassie. The Chicago Fire player capitalized on the error and scored the goal that set the final score at 2-1.

Interia Sport also notes that in the second half, Freese took a powerful strike to the head from Robert Lewandowski. The outlet suggests that this episode may have affected the goalkeeper's subsequent assessment of the game situation, but provides no confirmation of such a link.

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