Polish tennis player Maja Chwalińska defeated Mayar Sherif of Egypt in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China. The match ended 6:3, 6:2, and Chwalińska advanced to the second round of the competition.

Victory in two sets

In the opening set, Chwalińska won six games to Sherif's three. The Polish tennis player finished the second set with a score of 6:2. The source states that the match took place on October 13.

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Next opponent

After the final rally, the WTA published a social media post about Chwalińska advancing to the next round. The organization emphasized that the Polish player defeated her opponent in two sets. A video released by the WTA showed the final rally: after Chwalińska's serve, Sherif sent the ball into the net.

As Interia Sport reports, Chwalińska will play Czech tennis player Marie Bouzková in the second round of the Wuhan tournament. Before competing in Wuhan, the Polish player ended her run in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing, where she lost to Dayana Yastremska.

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