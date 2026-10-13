The Buffalo Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime in an NFL game. Tyler Bass made a 45-yard field goal with 1 minute 55 seconds remaining in overtime, while Bills quarterback Josh Allen recorded 331 yards and two touchdowns.

As The Guardian reports, Allen threw for 210 yards and added another 121 rushing yards. It was his first overtime victory of his career: before that, the quarterback had lost all seven games that went into extra time. After this game, Buffalo's record stands at 4-1.

Blocked kick in overtime

With four seconds left in regulation, Rams running back Kyren Williams scored from one yard out to send the game into overtime. Early in the extra period, the Bills reached opposing territory, but James Cook lost the ball — his second fumble of the game. Aaron Donald recovered it.

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Matthew Stafford led the Rams to Buffalo's 30-yard line, but Harrison Mevis failed on his second field-goal attempt of the game: Greg Rousseau blocked the kick. Allen then had runs of 19 and 13 yards, setting up Bass for the decisive kick.

Leaders' statistics

Stafford finished the game with 383 passing yards and three touchdowns. Rams receiver Puka Nacua set a personal best with 17 receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown. After five games of the season, Los Angeles' record stands at 2-3.

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