Formula 1 has announced that Rwanda will host a World Championship round from the beginning of the 2030s. The race is expected to mark the series’ return to Africa after about 40 years, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Ten-year contract

The contract to host the African Grand Prix is set for 10 years. The race will take place on a purpose-built track in Bugesera, southeast of Rwanda’s capital, Kigali. Formula 1 said the circuit will be ready at the beginning of the next decade.

Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali called the announcement a landmark moment for the championship. According to him, with Rwanda included in the calendar, the series will compete on every inhabited continent.

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Statement by Rwanda’s president

Rwandan President Paul Kagame, speaking at the presentation in Kigali, described the project as a success and an important event for the entire continent, particularly for African fans. He expressed hope that this decision would contribute to the emergence of other Formula 1 rounds in Africa.

The return of racing to the continent also fulfils a long-standing goal of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. The British driver, the only Black racer in Formula 1, previously said that he had sought to bring a race to Africa for many years. Rwanda will become the third African country to host a round of the championship, which was founded in 1950. In 1958, a race was held near Casablanca in Morocco.

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