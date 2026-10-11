In Milan, Italy, Inter defeated Parma 3:0 in a Serie A match and retained first place in the championship. In Naples, Napoli beat Frosinone by the same score, while Kevin De Bruyne scored twice. This was reported by Dawn.

Inter score three goals before the break

The Italian champions decided the outcome of the match against Parma in the first half. Petar Sucic opened the scoring, Hakan Calhanoglu converted a penalty, and Marcus Thuram scored the third goal. All three goals were scored within the first 31 minutes of the match.

After six matches, Inter have 16 points and sit first in the standings. The team's head coach, Cristian Chivu, said he was satisfied with the players' work during the three-week break. For Parma coach Alberto Gilardino, this match was his first in charge after Carlos Cuesta left at the end of September.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Napoli victory

Napoli took the lead against Frosinone in the 29th minute. Rasmus Hojlund initially failed to convert a penalty, with his shot saved by Lorenzo Palmisani. However, the referee ordered the penalty to be retaken because the goalkeeper had left his goal line before the kick. De Bruyne converted the second attempt, and three minutes later Noah Lang doubled the hosts' lead.

Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay, who recovered from heart problems, started the game on the bench and came on shortly after the hour mark. Near the end of the match, De Bruyne scored for a second time with a close-range effort. Napoli, who had suffered two defeats and drawn in their previous five matches, moved up to sixth place with 10 points.

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