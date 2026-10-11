Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge won the Melbourne Marathon in Australia with a time of 2 hours, 9 minutes and 10 seconds. The 41-year-old two-time Olympic champion surpassed the previous course record by two seconds and claimed his first marathon victory in three years, The Guardian reports.

Surge after the 30-kilometre mark

Former Australian professional cyclist Jimmy Whelan stayed with Kipchoge until around the 30-kilometre mark. After that, the Kenyan increased his pace and finished first at the Melbourne Cricket Ground stadium.

After the race, Kipchoge said that his body is still capable of competing with the younger generation of athletes. He explained that he accelerated after the 30-kilometre mark to see whether he could break the course record, and said that the plan worked.

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Part of a world tour

The Melbourne race was Kipchoge's debut in the local marathon and his second visit to Australia. In 2025, he finished ninth at the Sydney Marathon.

According to the athlete, the Melbourne Marathon was the third part of his world tour, during which he plans to run a marathon on every continent, including Antarctica. Kipchoge also praised the city's sporting culture and the support of spectators.

Australian Thomas Do Canto took second place in the men's race with a time of 2:10:35, while Jimmy Whelan finished fifth. New Zealander Camilla French won the women's marathon with a time of 2:28:25.

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