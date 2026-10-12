American tennis players Jessica Pegula and Asia Muhammad were eliminated from the doubles event at the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China. In the round of 32, they lost to Sofia Kenin and Irina Khromacheva 3:6, 5:7. The match lasted 86 minutes, Interia Sport reports.

Match progress

At the start of the match, both pairs won their opening service games. In the third game, Muhammad and Pegula secured a break, but their opponents broke back and took the lead. In the fifth game, Kenin and Khromacheva saved three break points and later earned another break. They then held serve and completed the first set 6:3.

In the second set, Kenin and Khromacheva quickly took a 2:0 lead. Pegula and Muhammad recovered the deficit in the sixth game and, after a series of breaks, moved ahead 5:4. However, the Americans did not win another game: Kenin and Khromacheva won three in a row to close out the set 7:5.

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Pegula will continue in the singles event

For Pegula, this was her first tournament after the US Open. She skipped the WTA 1000 tournament in Beijing because she needed time to recover. In Wuhan, the tennis player entered both the singles and doubles events.

In singles, Pegula is seeded second and will begin her campaign in the second round. Her opponent will be the winner of the match between Jelena Ostapenko and Daria Kasatkina.

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