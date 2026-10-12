In Wales, the Welsh Rugby Union has appointed former Newport and Pontypool player Lyndon Faulkner as the organisation’s new chair. He will officially take up the role at the WRU annual general meeting on Sunday, 22 November, BBC Sport reports.

Faulkner will replace Richard Collier-Keywood. After an injury ended his playing career, he moved into the corporate sector and built a successful business career in the United States. In particular, he held executive positions at Technicolor/Nimbus CD International, Microsoft, Pelican Products and Peli Biothermal.

Reduction in professional teams

The new chair will begin work at a time when the WRU plans to reduce the number of professional teams in Welsh rugby from four to three. West Wales teams Ospreys and Scarlets are competing to retain their place in the professional system.

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The union has already confirmed that WRU-owned Cardiff and privately backed Dragons will continue after the end of the 2027–28 season. The WRU called Faulkner’s appointment a significant achievement and said he could earn respect in amateur and professional rugby, as well as in the business community.

Powers of the new chair

Faulkner said he would begin by listening to the people around him and remaining open to justified criticism. He called returning to Welsh rugby a great honour and an opportunity to give back to a sport which, he said, means a great deal to him, his family, friends and the people of Wales.

As independent chair, Faulkner is to lead the board’s work in determining the strategic direction of rugby development in Wales and oversee the implementation of these decisions by the executive team and WRU staff. He will also become the union’s global ambassador.

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