Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek will face Magdalena Frech in the second round of the WTA 1000 tournament in Wuhan, China. In the first round, Frech defeated Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6:3, 7:6 (7:5), RMF24 reports.

Frech’s victory in two sets

Frech’s match against Sawangkaew lasted 1 hour and 59 minutes. The Polish tennis player could have finished the match earlier: at 5:3, she failed to convert three match points, and later missed another match point at 5:4 on her own serve. However, Frech secured the victory in the second-set tiebreak.

Frech entered the tournament’s main draw as a “lucky loser.” She lost in the final round of qualifying but received a place in the main draw after Ukrainian player Oleksandra Oliynykova withdrew due to injury. Sawangkaew also reached the tournament through qualifying.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous meeting between the tennis players

Swiatek will begin her Wuhan campaign in the second round, as she had a bye into this stage. The tennis players have previously played each other once: in Warsaw in 2022, Swiatek defeated Frech 6:1, 6:2.

Maja Chwalinska is also entered in the tournament and will face Egypt’s Mayar Sherif in the first round. Magda Linette was eliminated in singles qualifying.

Read us on