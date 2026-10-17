Ireland’s Leinster defeated Clermont 48:23 in the opening Group 1 match of the Investec Champions Cup at Stade Marcel-Michelin. The team earned a bonus point by scoring seven tries, BBC Sport reports.

Home side ahead at half-time

Leinster opened the scoring in the ninth minute through a try by Tadhg Furlong, and later Dan Sheehan capitalised on an opposition error at a line-out to score the visitors’ second try. However, Clermont went into the break leading 16:15: Joris Jurand scored a try, while fly-half Harry Plummer collected 11 points with the boot.

Seven tries for the visitors

At the start of the second half, Sam Prendergast broke through Clermont’s defence, kicked the ball to Jimmy O’Brien, then received it back and scored a try under the posts. Prendergast scored 16 points in the match overall.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the 56th minute, prop Noem Ez Zakhouani was shown a yellow card, and referee Matthew Carley awarded a penalty try to Leinster. Sheehan then completed his brace. Mathis Bélébré replied with a try for the home side, but Jack Conan and Tommy O’Brien extended the visitors’ lead to 25 points in the final quarter of an hour.

Leinster, who have won the European title four times, began their new campaign after losing the final in May — the team’s fifth such defeat in eight seasons.

Read us on