In Madrid, Spain, Real defeated Villarreal 1-0 in the eighth round of La Liga. The only goal at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium was scored in the 63rd minute by Yan Diomande — his first goal for the Madrid club. Interia Sport reports on the course of the match.

Mbappe’s missed chances

The teams did not score before the break. Real could have opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute: after an attack involving Arda Guler and a pass from Alvaro Carreras, Kylian Mbappe missed from a promising position. In the 22nd minute, the French forward had another chance but lost his duel with Villarreal’s goalkeeper.

According to the source, fans whistled at the Madrid team’s players as they headed to the dressing room after the first half with the score at 0-0. In the second half, Carreras was replaced by Marc Cucurella, while Vinicius Junior came on in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

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Disallowed goal and Vinicius’ sending-off

After Vinicius came on, Real stepped up their attack, and Diomande scored after a pass from Federico Valverde. In the 72nd minute, Vinicius scored following a move created by Jude Bellingham, but the referee reviewed the incident using VAR, disallowed the goal and showed the Brazilian a red card for pulling an opponent’s hair.

Late in the match, Mbappe again failed to convert a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper. Despite playing with a man down, Real held on to their narrow lead. In the match statistics, Villarreal had more shots — 15 compared with 11 for the Madrid side — while possession was almost even: 51% for Real and 49% for the visitors.

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