Spain’s women’s national football team defeated the United States 2-0 in a friendly match at Audi Field in Washington, United States. Spain scored both goals in the opening 14 minutes: Patri Guijarro found the net in the third minute, and Eva Navarro doubled the team’s lead in the 14th.

As The Guardian reports, Guijarro struck from long range, from around 20 yards, after the opponents lost possession. The second goal resulted from Salma Paralluelo’s attack down the left flank: she passed to the unmarked Navarro, who scored with one touch.

United States penalty missed

The American team played in a more organized manner after the break and did not allow Spain to register a single shot on target in the second half. In the 53rd minute, Sophia Wilson scored, but the goal was disallowed for offside after a video review. Later, Spain goalkeeper Nanclares saved Trinity Rodman’s attempt following a low cross from Alyssa Thompson.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the 67th minute, the United States were awarded a penalty: Wilson won it after Natalia Ramos fouled her in the penalty area. Seventeen-year-old Lily Yohannes took the kick, but Nanclares saved her attempt. Before this, Yohannes had not taken a penalty during four seasons at Ajax and OL Lyonnes.

Players return and sending-off

Mallory Swanson and Ashley Sanchez also played for the United States in the second half, returning to the field after lengthy absences. For Swanson, it was her first match in 710 days after a break related to the birth of a child, while Sanchez played for the national team for the first time since October 2023.

In stoppage time, Spain were reduced to 10 players: Athenea del Castillo received a red card for pulling an opponent’s hair. The teams will play another friendly on Tuesday in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Read us on