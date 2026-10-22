Helsinki, Finland, will host the 2030 European Athletics Championships. The Finnish capital was awarded the right to stage the tournament by a decision of the European Athletics Association Council made in Lausanne, Switzerland, YLE News reports.

Tournament in August

The competition will last a week and will take place in August 2030. The programme includes seven evening and five morning sessions. The championships will be held at Helsinki Olympic Stadium, whose large-scale reconstruction was completed in 2020.

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Record fourth hosting

Helsinki will host the European Athletics Championships for a record fourth time. The tournament was previously held there in 1971, 1994 and 2012. Brussels was the Finnish capital's rival in the bid to host the championships, while Zurich, which had also intended to take part in the selection process, later withdrew from the bidding process.

Riikka Pakarinen, Chair of the Finnish Athletics Federation, called the decision the result of three years of work and close cooperation with the City of Helsinki, the Finnish government and other partners. European Athletics Association President Dobromir Karamarinov expressed confidence that the renovated Helsinki Olympic Stadium would offer proper conditions for Europe's best track and field athletes. Helsinki hosted the World Athletics Championships twice, in 1983 and 2005.

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