In England, Gloucester defeated Bath 23-5 in a Premiership match at Kingsholm Stadium. It was Gloucester's first home league victory over their bitter rivals since April 2022, BBC Sport reports.

The hosts' defence in the first half

In the first half, Gloucester played with a numerical disadvantage for a time, with only 13 of their rugby players remaining on the field. Despite this, the hosts withstood a series of Bath attacks near their own try line and went into the break leading 9-5.

George Barton converted three penalties to give Gloucester a 9-0 lead. Before the break, Kepu Tuipulotu reduced Bath's deficit by scoring a try following a maul.

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Tries by Thomas and Llewellyn

In the second half, Freddie Thomas scored a try under the posts, while Max Llewellyn added another two minutes before the end of the game. Barton converted both tries, and the match ended in a 23-5 Gloucester victory.

George Skivington's team retained the lead in the championship at the early stage of the season, although captain Dewi Lake and centre Seb Atkinson did not play due to injuries. For Bath, the defeat was their third in a row in all competitions; full-back Santiago Carreras and flanker Guy Pepper were also injured in the match.

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