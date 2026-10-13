Russian Minister of Sport and head of the Russian Olympic Committee Mikhail Degtyarev expressed outrage over the decision by Dutch authorities to deny visas to the leaders of the Russian national artistic gymnastics team—Angelina Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Anna Kalmykova. These individuals personally called for the murder of Ukrainians.

Due to the Dutch embassy’s refusal, the athletes lost the opportunity to participate in the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, which will take place October 17–25 in Rotterdam and where the first qualifying spots for the 2028 Olympic Games will be up for grabs.

Degtyarev stated that the Netherlands’ decision is “politically motivated,” violates the International Olympic Committee’s ruling, and demonstrates the inappropriateness of holding international tournaments in European Union countries. Athletes Melnikova and Listunova have previously publicly supported Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, while Kalmykova is a representative of a military-sports association.

Sources: Telegram channel of Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, statement by the Russian Gymnastics Federation.

Three Russian gymnasts—Angelina Melnikova, Viktoria Listunova, and Anna Kalmykova—will miss the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in the Netherlands due to the denial of their visas.

Representatives from Russia and Belarus will compete at the World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Frankfurt, Germany, without using national symbols.

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