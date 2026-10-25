Nashville SC defeated CF Montréal 2-0 and won the Supporters’ Shield for the first time in its history — an award for the best team in the MLS regular season. After the match, Nashville had 70 points and extended its unbeaten run to seven games.

Goals after the break

As The Guardian reports, Sam Surridge opened the scoring in the 52nd minute. Home goalkeeper Samsi Keita, 17, who was making his MLS debut, saved a header after a cross from Reed Baker-Whiting, but Surridge was first to the rebound. It was his 18th goal of the season, the most on the team.

In the 76th minute, Hany Mukhtar doubled the visitors’ advantage. He intercepted defender Brian Vera’s attempt to clear the ball, entered the penalty area and shot — the ball went into the net after deflecting off Keita.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Montréal’s chances

Montréal had several opportunities in the first half but failed to convert them. Vera’s header from a corner in the 21st minute went wide of the far post. Later, Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake dealt with an Alexis Sanchez free kick and an effort from Hennadii Synchuk. Dante Sealy had another chance but shot over the bar.

For Montréal, it was their 10th defeat in the last 11 matches. The team has already lost its chance of reaching the MLS playoffs.

Read us on