Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 2-0 — The Guardian

Newcastle defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 in a Premier League match at Selhurst Park. The visitors scored both goals early in the second half: William Osula found the net in the 47th minute, while Harvey Barnes doubled the lead in the 58th.

According to The Guardian, the first half featured few dangerous chances. The teams managed just two shots on target between them, while passing accuracy stood at 72.8%.

Goals after the break

Osula converted a pass from Jacob Murphy two minutes after play resumed. In the 52nd minute, Joe Willock also scored, but his goal was ruled out for a marginal offside. Six minutes later, Barnes finished a successful Newcastle move.

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After that spell, isolated boos were heard from the stands directed at the home side. Crystal Palace had more possession — 53% to 47% — and registered 17 shots, four of them on target. Newcastle had 10 attempts, two on target, and both resulted in goals.

Pressure on Palace coach

For Crystal Palace, it was a setback against the backdrop of two wins in eight league matches. The publication notes that the result increased pressure on the team's head coach, Pierre Sage.

Newcastle came into the match after three defeats in their previous four games. Dan Burn played in central defence alongside Fabian Schär, while Nico González operated in midfield.

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