New Zealand's rugby team defeated Australia 50-19 at Eden Park in Auckland and secured the retention of the Bledisloe Cup for the 24th consecutive year. This was reported by Sky Sports.

An even first half

The match remained competitive until the break: both teams scored two tries, while New Zealand held a three-point lead. Peter Lakai and Tupou Vaa'i scored for the hosts, while Tom Wright and Harry Wilson scored for Australia.

In the second half, New Zealand scored another five tries. They were scored by Cam Roigard, Codie Taylor, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby and Will Jordan. Fly-half Damian McKenzie converted six tries and kicked a penalty.

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The cup will remain with New Zealand

Thanks to the victory, Australia can no longer win the Bledisloe Cup this year: even if they succeed in the return match, the trophy will remain with New Zealand. Australia last held the Bledisloe Cup in 2002.

The New Zealand team also extended its unbeaten run at Eden Park, which has lasted since 1994. The next match between the teams will take place on Saturday, October 17, in Sydney.

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