Zambian side Red Arrows knocked South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs out of the CAF Confederation Cup. In the second leg of the final playoff round in Durban, South Africa, Kaizer Chiefs won 1-0 but lost 2-3 in the penalty shootout and failed to reach the group stage.

Aggregate draw over two matches

Kaizer Chiefs lost the first match in Ndola, Zambia, 0-1. In Durban, Bradley Cross levelled the aggregate score by heading in after a free kick from Mfundo Vilakazi late in the game.

Kaizer Chiefs did not create clear scoring chances in the first half. After Vilakazi came on in the second half, the team’s play became more lively, but Mduduzi Shabalala failed to convert two important opportunities.

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Misses in the penalty shootout

Lebo­hang Maboe, Reeve Frosler and Ethan Chislett failed to convert their penalties. According to TimesLIVE, Red Arrows won the shootout 3-2.

Fernando da Cruz’s team now face two important domestic matches: a Carling Knockout round-of-16 game against TS Galaxy on Tuesday and a Betway Premiership match against Orlando Pirates on October 31 at FNB Stadium.

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