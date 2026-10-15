Usyk is selecting opponents for two fights in 2027

Oleksandr Usyk plans to stage two high-profile fights in 2027. Among the Ukrainian’s potential opponents are Tyson Fury and the undefeated American David Benavidez, who wants to move up to the heavyweight division. At the same time, negotiations for a fight with Deontay Wilder have reached an impasse due to disagreements over money and contract terms.

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk is considering the possibility of staging two major fights in 2027. After relinquishing several championship belts, the athlete wants to focus on the biggest fights in world boxing. According to reports, Usyk’s potential opponents include Britain’s Tyson Fury and American David Benavidez. Another possibility is a fight against Deontay Wilder, though an agreement has not yet been reached.

Usyk may face Fury for the third time

One option for the Ukrainian champion is a third fight against Tyson Fury. However, this depends on the outcome of Fury’s next fight. Fury is set to face Anthony Joshua in December in Cardiff. If he wins, it could pave the way for a third bout with Usyk.

The boxers have already faced each other twice in the ring. In May 2024, Usyk defeated Fury by split decision and became the undisputed world heavyweight champion. In December of that same year, the Ukrainian defeated the British boxer again, this time by unanimous decision.

Therefore, a third fight could be a continuation of one of the most high-profile heavyweight rivalries of recent years. However, for now, this is only a possible scenario that depends on the future plans of both boxers.

Another possible opponent is David Benavidez

Another option for Usyk is a fight against David Benavidez. The American remains undefeated and is considering a move up to the heavyweight division. Benavidez is known for his performances in the super middleweight and light heavyweight divisions. A move to heavyweight could pave the way for a bout with Usyk.

Such a fight would present a new challenge for the Ukrainian. Unlike a potential third bout with Fury, this would be a matchup against an opponent Usyk has never faced before. According to Koppinger, a fight with Benavidez is one of the top options for the Ukrainian champion. However, there has been no official confirmation of the fight yet.

Negotiations with Wilder Have Hit a Dead End

Previously, a fight against Deontay Wilder was cited as one of Usyk’s possible plans. It could have taken place in March 2027. However, this option is now in jeopardy. According to Koppinger, negotiations between the parties have reached an impasse due to financial disagreements and difficulties in agreeing on contract terms.

It is still unknown whether the parties will be able to resume negotiations and agree on the fight. Therefore, the bout with Wilder cannot be considered finalized at this time.

Why Usyk Relinquished His Championship Belts

In late June, Usyk voluntarily vacated his IBF, WBC, and WBA championship belts. The Ukrainian explained that after regaining his status as the undisputed world champion, he sees no need to hold all the titles. At the same time, he emphasized that he has no intention of ending his professional career. Usyk wants to continue stepping into the ring but focus on major bouts that generate the most interest among fans.

Among the Ukrainian’s possible plans for 2027 are a bout with Fury, a fight against Benavidez, or a return to negotiations with Wilder. However, the final selection of opponents and fight dates has not yet been confirmed. Thus, Usyk appears to be planning to make the next stage of his career a series of high-profile fights. Exactly which bouts will take place in 2027 will depend on negotiations, contract terms, and the plans of potential opponents. Sport RBC.UA reports on the Ukrainian’s plans, citing Mike Coppinger, an insider at The Ring magazine.

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